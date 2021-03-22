Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 198,239

MEXICO CITY, March 22 (Reuters) - Mexico registered another 203 coronavirus fatalities on Monday, bringing the overall death toll in the country to 198,239, according to health ministry data.

The ministry’s data also showed an additional 1,388 confirmed infections, for a total of 2,197,160 cases. The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Raul Cortes; Editing by Anthony Esposito)