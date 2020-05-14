Mexico's total deaths from coronavirus rise to 4,220 - health ministry

MEXICO CITY, May 13 (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry confirmed 1,862 new cases of coronavirus infections on Wednesday, along with 294 additional deaths, slightly lower than the country’s record number of daily fatalities reported the day before.

The new infections brought confirmed coronavirus cases to 40,186 and 4,220 deaths in total, according to the official tally.

Mexico’s highest daily death toll was on Tuesday, when health authorities reported 353 fatalities. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Noe Torres; Editing by Sandra Maler)