UPDATE 1-Mexico posts 8,988 new coronavirus cases, 1,075 more deaths

MEXICO CITY, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Wednesday reported 8,988 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 1,075 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 2,013,563 cases and 177,061 deaths.

