UPDATE 1-Mexico registers 9,099 new COVID-19 cases, 1,047 more deaths

(Adds number of cases)

MEXICO CITY, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Thursday reported 9,099 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 1,047 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 2,022,662 cases and 178,108 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Diego Ore; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)