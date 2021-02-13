UPDATE 1-Mexico reports 10,388 new coronavirus cases, 1,323 deaths

(Adds new cases data)

MEXICO CITY, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Health Ministry on Friday reported 10,388 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,323 fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the overall total to 1,978,954 cases and 172,557 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people and the death toll in Mexico are both likely significantly higher than reported levels. (Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Leslie Adler)