Mexico reports 11,138 new coronavirus cases, 1,328 deaths

A crematorium employee stands near the body of a person who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Municipal Cemetery in Nezahualcoyotl, State of Mexico, Mexico February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Wednesday reported 11,138 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,328 more fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the overall total to 1,957,889 cases and 169,760 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people and the death toll in Mexico are both likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.