A man wearing a face mask sleeps at a park near a banner reading "The use of face masks is mandatory in our municipality", amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tlacolula de Matamoros, Oaxaca state, Mexico January 30, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Wednesday reported 12,153 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 1,707 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,886,245 cases and 161,240 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.