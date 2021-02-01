UPDATE 1-Mexico reports 7,030 new coronavirus cases, 462 more deaths

(Adds number of new confirmed cases)

MEXICO CITY, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Sunday reported 7,030 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 462 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,864,260 cases and 158,536 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases. (Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Kim Coghill)