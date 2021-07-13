Mexico reports biggest jump in COVID-19 cases since February

FILE PHOTO: Alma Soto, 21, receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, during a mass vaccination program for people over 18 years of age at a gym in Guadalupe Mexico July 10, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico on Tuesday reported the biggest daily increase in new COVID-19 infections since February, as a fresh wave of contagion threatened to undermine the government’s efforts to vaccinate the population.

Health ministry data showed that coronavirus cases jumped by 11,137 to 2,604,711, while fatalities were up by 219 to bring the total death toll to 235,277.

Mexico’s coronavirus czar, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell, said in a statement that in comparison to two earlier waves of infection, there were 75% fewer hospitalizations and deaths thanks to advances in vaccination.

A Reuters tally of the Mexican data showed the latest toll was the highest daily increase in cases since Feb. 11.

The government has said the real number of cases and deaths is likely significantly higher than the confirmed figures.