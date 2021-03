Mexico receives 1.5 million does of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from U.S

FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "Astra Zeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo, in this illustration photo taken March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A delivery of 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine from the United States landed in Mexico City on Sunday night, Mexico’s foreign ministry said, following an accord U.S. President Joe Biden made with Mexico this month.

The vaccines were the initial batch in an agreement to send some 2.7 million AstraZeneca doses from the United States to help Mexico offset local shortages for its drive to inoculate its population of 126 million.