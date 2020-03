MEXICO CITY, March 19 (Reuters) - Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard will on Thursday meet with U.S. officials over coronavirus, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told his regular morning news conference.

Lopez Obrador also said he was thankful that U.S. President Donald Trump has not closed the U.S.-Mexico border, an action that he said would have been harmful to Mexico. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon, Adriana Barrera and Raul Cortes Fernandez; editing by Drazen Jorgic)