CanSino Biologics delivers COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico for late-stage trial

A logo of China's vaccine specialist CanSino Biologics Inc is pictured on the company's headquarters in Tianjin, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), China August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico has received the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate from Chinese pharmaceutical company CanSino Biologics Inc. for a late stage-trial on between 10,000 and 15,000 volunteers, foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.

The country aims to vaccinate nearly all of its population against COVID-19 by the end of 2021 after reaching accords with pharmaceutical companies and the World Health Organization-backed COVAX plan.

“On October 30, the first doses were received to carry out phase three of clinical trials of the candidate vaccine from Cansino Bio,” Ebrard said at a news conference, adding that it would be one of the world’s largest COVID-19 clinical trials.