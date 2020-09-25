Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare & Pharma

Mexico has signed commitment to buy COVID-19 vaccines through COVAX: foreign minister

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration taken taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s foreign minister said on Friday that Mexico has signed a commitment agreement to buy potential COVID-19 vaccines through the World Health Organization’s global COVAX plan, which aims to deliver at least 2 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines by the end of next year.

“Mexico ensures its participation in the principal multilateral initiative to guarantee universal access to the vaccine against COVID-19,” Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Twitter.

Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up