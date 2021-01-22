Mexico to authorize private firms, local governments to buy COVID vaccines

MEXICO CITY, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that he will authorize private companies and local governments to purchase COVID-19 vaccines directly, as the government seeks to speed up vaccinations against the pandemic.

The Pfizer Inc./BioNTech vaccine is currently the only one being administered in Mexico, which has reported the fourth-highest death toll from the pandemic worldwide. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)