MEXICO CITY, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Tuesday said his country will finalize this week a deal to join the World Health Organization’s global COVAX plan, which aims to deliver at least 2 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines by the end of next year.

Ebrard said Mexico has also signed up for Phase 3 coronavirus vaccine trials with more companies from around the globe. (Writing by Drazen Jorgic )