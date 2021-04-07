Mexico says no plans for now to limit AstraZeneca vaccine after UK guidance

FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s drug regulator said on Wednesday it has no current plans to limit use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 shot after Britain’s vaccine advisory committee cited safety concerns over its use in people under age 30.

The drug regulator, Cofepris, said in a statement that it is investigating the information raised by Britain’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) and awaiting further input from Mexico’s counterpart.

“At this time, Cofepris does not plan to limit the use of AstraZeneca vaccines to any age or group,” the statement said.

The JCVI said earlier it was preferable for adults under 30 with no underlying conditions to be offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca vaccine where available, due to reports of a rare side-effect of blood clots in the brain.

Mexico has so far acquired 3.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine developed with Oxford University researchers, according to government data. Some of that came through a loan deal with the United States, where the AstraZeneca shot is not yet authorized, and from an agreement with the Serum Institute of India, which produces the vaccine.

Mexico and Argentina also have a deal with AstraZeneca to produce its vaccine for distribution in Latin America, with financial support from the foundation of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim.