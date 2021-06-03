Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Race for a cure

Mexico says U.S. to send it 1 million J&J COVID-19 vaccines

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A vial labelled "Johnson&Johnson coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" is seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that following a conversation with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, the United States had agreed to send Mexico one million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine against COVID-19.

“I expressed our gratitude in the name of the Mexican people,” Lopez Obrador wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Lopez Obrador had said Mexico vaccinated more than one million people in a single day on Wednesday, the highest number on record.

Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

