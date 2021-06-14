Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare & Pharma

Mexico to receive first J&J COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican health officials said on Monday the country will receive its first shipment of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines the following day.

Mexico’s health regulator authorized the vaccine’s use last month and President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the United States would donate 1 million J&J shots.

Mexico’s state biological laboratory Birmex wrote on Twitter that Tuesday’s J&J shipment would comprise 1.3 million doses.

Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; editing by Jonathan Oatis

