Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine could reach Mexico in December, foreign minister says

FILE PHOTO: Syringes are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine could arrive in Mexico in December if it is approved by the country’s health regulator, Cofepris, Mexico’s foreign minister said on Tuesday.

Pfizer was scheduled to submit details on the vaccine’s use to Cofepris on Tuesday and Wednesday, allowing the regulator to begin its analysis in line with its U.S. counterparts, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told a regular news conference.

“Pfizer - if Cofepris approves - will reach Mexico in December of this year,” Ebrard added in a Tweet.

Pfizer last week applied to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine.