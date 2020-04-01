Mexican airline Volaris reduces capacity further amid coronavirus

MEXICO CITY, March 31 (Reuters) - Mexican airline Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion said on Tuesday that it will reduce its capacity for April by another 80%, following a reduction of 50% announced a week earlier, as the coronavirus pandemic hits airlines around the world.

Volaris, as the company is known, said in a statement that the cuts were made after Mexico declared a health emergency on Monday and issued stricter rules aimed at containing the fast-spreading coronavirus.