FILE PHOTO: Boxes of Walvax Biotechnology's messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen displayed at a trade fair in Shanghai, China April 16, 2021. China Daily via REUTERS

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico plans to start phase III clinical trials for China’s Walvax Biotechnology’s COVID-19 vaccine on May 30 and 6,000 volunteers are expected to participate, foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.