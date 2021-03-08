Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 190,923

People wait to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during a mass vaccination in Mexico City, Mexico March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Health Ministry on Monday reported 1,877 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 319 additional fatalities, bringing the total tally of infections to 2,130,477 and 190,923 deaths.

Health officials have said the actual number of infected people and deaths in Mexico is likely significantly higher than the official count because of a lack of wide-scale testing.