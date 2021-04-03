Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 204,011

MEXICO CITY, April 3 (Reuters) - Mexico on Saturday reported 1,838 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 157 more fatalities, bringing the country’s total to 2,249,195 infections and 204,011 deaths, according to data from the health ministry.

The government says the real case numbers are likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently by the health ministry suggested the actual death toll from the coronavirus may be at least 60% above the confirmed figure. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez in Mexico City Writing by Anthony Esposito Editing by Matthew Lewis)