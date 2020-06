(Corrects to reflect nearly 3,000 new cases, not deaths in headline and 1st paragraph)

MEXICO CITY, June 8 (Reuters) - The Mexican government reported 2,999 new coronavirus cases on Monday, while confirmed total infections stand at 120,102, according to data from the health ministry.

The country’s official coronavirus death toll rose to 14,053. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Kim Coghill)