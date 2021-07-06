Mexico adds nearly 8,000 new confirmed Covid-19 cases

MEXICO CITY, July 6 (Reuters) - Mexico reported 7,989 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 269 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,549,862 infections and 233,958 deaths, according to health ministry data published on Tuesday.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll could be 60% higher than the official count. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Sharay Angulo)