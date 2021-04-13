Mexico aims to have own vaccine approved for use by end-2021

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico aims to have developed a vaccine against COVID-19 that could be granted approval for emergency use by the end of this year, a senior official said on Tuesday.
Maria Elena Alvarez-Buylla, head of the National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt), told a regular news conference that the vaccine under development known as “Patria” could be granted approval in November or December of this year.
Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
