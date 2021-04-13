Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Mexico aims to have own vaccine approved for use by end-2021

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: A sign that reads " Vaccination" is pictured as elderly residents receive the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, at Olimpico Universitario stadium in Mexico City, Mexico April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico aims to have developed a vaccine against COVID-19 that could be granted approval for emergency use by the end of this year, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Maria Elena Alvarez-Buylla, head of the National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt), told a regular news conference that the vaccine under development known as “Patria” could be granted approval in November or December of this year.

Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

