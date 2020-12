MONTERREY, Mexico, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Mexico aims to sign a deal this week for 35 million doses of China’s Cansino Biologics COVID-19 vaccine, Mexico’s foreign minister said on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard also said Mexico will receive a million doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in January, February, and March. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez, writing by Laura Gottesdiener)