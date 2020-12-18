Mexico City suspends nonessential activities amid coronavirus surge

MEXICO CITY, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Mexico City and the neighboring State of Mexico are suspending nonessential activities amid a surge of coronavirus infections and death that is quickly saturating hospitals, Mexico’s Deputy health minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Friday.

The suspension of nonessential activities will take effect on Saturday and last through January 10, Lopez-Gatell announced at a press conference. (Reporting by Diego Ore and Anthony Esposito, writing by Laura Gottesdiener)