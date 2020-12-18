Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

Mexico City suspends nonessential activities amid coronavirus surge

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Mexico City and the neighboring State of Mexico are suspending nonessential activities amid a surge of coronavirus infections and death that is quickly saturating hospitals, Mexico’s Deputy health minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Friday.

The suspension of nonessential activities will take effect on Saturday and last through January 10, Lopez-Gatell announced at a press conference. (Reporting by Diego Ore and Anthony Esposito, writing by Laura Gottesdiener)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up