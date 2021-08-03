Mexico posts 6,506 new COVID-19 cases, 245 more deaths

FILE PHOTO: Nurses stand next to a protective capsule with a person infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after arriving at the Regional General Hospital No. 1-A of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), as the coronavirus outbreak continues in Mexico City, Mexico July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Health Ministry on Monday reported 6,506 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 245 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,861,498 infections and 241,279 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.