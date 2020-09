FILE PHOTO: A vendor prepares a dress suit at Santana tailor shop, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Mexico City, Mexico September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Thursday reported 3,182 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the country, bringing the total to 684,113 cases, and 201 new deaths, for a cumulative death toll of 72,179.