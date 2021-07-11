Mexico reports 3,779 new coronavirus cases, 62 more deaths

MEXICO CITY, July 11 (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Sunday reported 3,779 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 62 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,590,500 infections and 234,969 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate official data have suggested the actual death toll could be 60% higher than the confirmed count. (Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Anthony Esposito)