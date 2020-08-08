Mexico reports 6,717 more coronavirus infections, 794 deaths

MEXICO CITY, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Friday reported 6,717 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 794 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 469,407 cases and 51,311 deaths.

Officials have said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

With the highly contagious virus spreading rapidly across the region, Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell told reporters “the pandemic will be prolonged.” (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)