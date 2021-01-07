Mexico reports fresh surge in coronavirus cases, deaths

MEXICO CITY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Wednesday reported 13,345 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the country and 1,165 additional fatalities, bringing the total to 1,479,835 infections and 129,987 deaths.

The latest tallies of new cases and deaths were the highest recorded in one day, barring a one-off spike in October which the government said was due to methodological changes.

The real number of infected people and deaths in Mexico is likely significantly higher than the official count, the health ministry has said. (Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher)