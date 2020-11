FILE PHOTO: Healthcare workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) give instructions before they take a swab sample from women for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rapid antigen testing outside the Azteca stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico reported 6,388 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 196 additional deaths on Sunday, health ministry data showed.

The latest tally brought the official number of cases to 1,107,071 with a total death toll of 105,655.

Health officials have said the real number of both is likely to be significantly higher due to little testing.