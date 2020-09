FILE PHOTO: An empty walkway at the U.S.-Mexico border is shown after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that he will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in San Diego, California, U.S., April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s foreign ministry said on Thursday it has requested another month-long extension on land-crossing restrictions at U.S.-Mexico border.

The restrictions, first implemented last March, would be in place until October 21, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Twitter.