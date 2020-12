The Pfizer logo is seen at the entrance to Pfizer UK headquarters in Tadworth, Britain, December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico has signed an agreement with Pfizer to acquire 34.4 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, the country’s health ministry announced in a tweet on Wednesday.

The health ministry said it expects to receive 250,000 doses in the month of December and will prioritize vaccinating health care workers.