A medical worker holds a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Regional Military Specialty Hospital as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in San Nicolas de los Garza, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico will receive an average of around 400,000 to 500,000 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines a week until March, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday.

Lopez Obrador was speaking at a regular government news conference.