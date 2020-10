FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) is seen through a plastic while taking a swab sample from a woman for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at the Lazaro Cardenas Park in Mexico City, Mexico September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MONTERREY, Mexico (Reuters) - Mexico’s confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 753,090 on Friday, according to updated data from the health ministry, along with a total reported death toll of 78,492.

Authorities reported 4,775 new cases and 414 deaths on Friday, but the true figures are likely significantly higher due to little testing.