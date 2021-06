FILE PHOTO: People are pictured on a street as Mexico City's authorities announce a full reopening of the city come Monday, the first time since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Mexico June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MONTERREY, Mexico (Reuters) - Mexico reported 4,098 confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday and an additional 167 deaths, according to Health Ministry data, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,471,741 and the overall death toll to 230,959.