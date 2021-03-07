Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 190,604: Health Ministry

FILE PHOTO: A crematorium employee and staff members of a funeral parlour carry a coffin containing the body of a person who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Municipal Cemetery in Nezahualcoyotl, State of Mexico, Mexico February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Health Ministry on Sunday reported 2,734 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 247 additional fatalities, bringing the total tally to 2,128,600 infections and 190,604 deaths.

Health officials have said the real number of infected people and deaths in Mexico is likely significantly higher than the official count because of a lack of wide-scale testing.