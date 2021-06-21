Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 231,244

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks cross a street as Mexico City's authorities announce a full reopening of the city come Monday, the first time since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Mexico June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Monday reported 1,268 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 57 more fatalities, bringing the total figures to 2,478,551 infections and 231,244 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published in March suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.