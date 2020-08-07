Mexico's energy minister to quarantine for two weeks after coronavirus contact

MONTERREY, Mexico, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Mexico’s energy secretary, Rocio Nahle, said on Friday she was quarantining for two weeks because she had been in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

Nahle said on Twitter that she tested negative for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus but that she was abiding by the medical recommendations.

On Thursday, Mexico reported 6,590 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 819 fatalities, bringing the country’s totals to 462,690 cases and 50,517 deaths. (Reporting by Raul Cortes; Writing by Laura Gottesdiener; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Steve Orlofsky)