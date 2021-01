FILE PHOTO: A man passes in front of Christmas decorations in downtown Mexico City, as Mexico goes back to gradual lockdown due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico registered 6,359 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 344 additional fatalities on Saturday, bringing its total to 1,443,544 infections and 126,851 deaths, according to the health ministry’s official count.

The government says the real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher than the confirmed figures.