Mexican president progressing well with minor symptoms after COVID-19 diagnosis, minister says

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks to the media during a news conference in Villa Hermosa, in Tabasco state, Mexico November 7, 2020. Press Office Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador/Handout via REUTERS

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was progressing well with minimal symptoms of COVID-19, a senior health official said on Wednesday.

Lopez Obrador, 67, was experiencing brief episodes of fever and a minor headache, but “virtually no other discomfort,” Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said during a regular government news conference.

“He is still very active, not only with minimal symptoms, but he continues to carry out his functions,” Lopez-Gatell said.

Interior Minister Olga Sanchez said earlier on Wednesday that the president was “stable and well.”

Lopez Obrador announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday after returning to the capital on a commercial flight from an event in central Mexico.

Mexican health officials have said they were working to identify people who may have had close contact to the president while he was contagious.