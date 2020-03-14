UPDATE 1-Mexico brings forward Easter vacations amid coronavirus fears

(Adds background)

MEXICO CITY, March 14 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Education Minister Esteban Moctezuma said on Saturday that the country will bring Easter vacations forward to start on Friday, March 20, and that they will last for 30 days instead of 15 to help avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

The health ministry said on Friday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased to 26 from 15 a day earlier. It has not confirmed any deaths from the fast-spreading virus. (Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher and Noe Torres; Editing by Daniel Wallis)