Medical staff work during New Year's Eve inside intensive care unit to treat patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Hospital General in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry reported 5,211 new coronavirus cases and 362 additional fatalities on Sunday, bringing its totals to 1,448,755 infections and 127,213 deaths.

The real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher than the official count, the health ministry has said.