Mexico reports 5,448 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 564 more deaths

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks walk on the street, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Mexico City, Mexico. January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Monday reported 5,448 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 564 more confirmed fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the total in the country to 1,869,708 cases and 159,100 deaths.

Mexico’s deputy health secretary Hugo Lopez Gatell said the country would receive between 1.6 million and 2.75 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX global vaccine sharing program this month.