UPDATE 1-Mexico reports 7,913 new COVID-19 cases, 1,035 more deaths

MEXICO CITY, March 2 (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Tuesday reported 7,913 new infections with the novel coronavirus and 1,035 more associated fatalities, bringing the country’s total number of confirmed cases to 2,097,194 and the death toll to 187,187.

The health ministry has previously said the real number of cases and deaths are likely significantly higher. (Reporting by Diego Ore Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher)