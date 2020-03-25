Healthcare
March 25, 2020 / 1:38 AM / a minute ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico reports rise in coronavirus cases to 405, one more death

1 Min Read

(Adds temporary suspension of passport issuance)

MEXICO CITY, March 24 (Reuters) - Mexico reported 405 coronavirus cases as of Tuesday, up from 367 a day earlier, and five deaths overall, the health ministry said. Officials had previously reported four deaths from the fast-spreading virus.

Mexico’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday it would stop issuing passports both in Mexico and abroad from March 27 to April 19 as a measure to prevent contagion. (Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below