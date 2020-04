LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - British insurer M&G has dropped plans to cut staff by 10% this year due to coronavirus, it said in a memo to staff on Wednesday seen by Reuters.

“Because of the uncertainty caused by this pandemic, we are dropping our aim to reduce staff-related costs by 10% this year,” Chief Executive John Foley said.

British banks including HSBC and Lloyds have also delayed some job cuts due to the pandemic. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)